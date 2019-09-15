Services
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chr
8620 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
8620 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Leonard A. (Len) Siwek Obituary
Leonard (Len) A. Siwek

Phoenix - Leonard (Len) A. Siwek passed away on Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. He was the widower of Jean Landry Siwek, sharing 26 years of loving marriage. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of John and Catherine Siwek. He graduated from Hudson Falls High School then enlisted in the U.S. Army. Len was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service while serving in Korea. He was employed in the early years of the computer industry as a draftsman and later rising to manager. In addition, he taught mechanical drawing classes at Glendale Community College for 30 years. He was a teacher, usher, and member of both Most Holy Trinity and St. Paul's Catholic parishes. He was an active coach of Little League to Pony League Baseball, youth Basketball, and most recently, a championship winning coach of both boys and girls teams at Lookout Mountain Elementary School. Len was a founding member of Sunnyslope High School Men's Club in support of athletics. He also served as a member of the Sunnyslope Chain Gang for 20 years. In addition, he was a well-loved crossing guard at Lookout Mountain Elementary School for many years. Len is survived by his four children, Peter Siwek, Michael Siwek (Sheri) Ann Flagg (Granville) and William Siwek (Michelle); eight grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. The Mass and funeral service will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Sept. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m., 8620 North 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020. The internment will be on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Pineview Cemetery in Queensbury, NY 12804. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Way. (Wells Fargo Bank - Act. 100010859931-Routing 211170101) (Tel:203-926-9478)
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019
