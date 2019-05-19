Services
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St Paul's Catholic Church
330 W Coral Gables
Phoenix, AZ
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St Paul's Catholic Church
330 W Coral Gables
Phoenix, AZ
Glendale - Leonard Anthony D'Angelo, 83, of Glendale Arizona continued his journey of life peacefully May 16th with his wife, Frances and his family by his side. He retired from APS in 1996 as an electrician for Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station after 16 years of service. Born in Chester, PA, he was reunited with his parents, Leonardo and Mary D'Angelo, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. He will be watching over those of us left behind. Wife of 58 years Frances D'Angelo, daughters Margaret Ann and Mary Frances D'Angelo, son-in-law Joseph Setelin, grandsons Louis D'Angelo, his wife Meghan, and John Cloyd. Great grandchildren Leah and Katelyn D'Angelo and Mattix Cloyd. Brothers Anthony and David D'Angelo and sister Felicia D Ewing. Visitation will be Monday May 20th 5pm to 8pm with a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday May 21st at 9:30am both at St Paul's Catholic Church 330 W Coral Gables, Phoenix AZ 85023. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to St Paul's Catholic Church or to the 100 Club of Arizona 333 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019
