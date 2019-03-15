|
|
Leonard Clarence Scamardo
Phoenix - Leonard Clarence Scamardo passed away from congestive heart failure on February 18, 2019 in Scottsdale. He was born to Salvatore Scamardo and Alice Montgomery Scamardo on October 31, 1931 in Utica, New York. His younger brother was Richard Scamardo and William Seifert was an adopted brother. Len attended Proctor High School and Syracuse University and majored in advertising. On September 11, 1954 he married Marion Shong in her hometown of Worcester, Massachusetts. They lived in Whitesboro, New York and raised three daughters.
Len had a 40 year career in residential and commercial real estate with the Pyramid Companies, Sambos, Checker Auto, and Lucky stores nationwide. In 1979 they moved to Scottsdale, Arizona and eventually settled in Prescott. Len retired from commercial real estate and went into business with his daughter Alessandra in 1987. They opened Sun West Gallery and Bead-it!. This partnership lasted 25 years.
Len became involved in Prescott politics from 1994-2016. He held positions on the Advisory and Appeals Board, Planning and Zoning Commission, Prescott City Counsel, and Unified Development Code.
He is survived by his wife Marion, his three daughters and three son-in-laws: Maria and David Derminio of Carefree, AZ, Alessandra and Richard Collison of Prescott, AZ, and Carolyn and William McClure of St. Louis, Missouri, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be sent to support golf opportunities for young people at youthoncourse.org/donate.
A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at Scottsdale Bible Church-Northridge 6363 E. Dynamite Blvd. Cave Creek, AZ on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 15, 2019