Services
Preston Funeral Home, Inc.
3800 S. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85040
(602) 304-0083
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Preston Funeral Home, Inc.
3800 S. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85040
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Preston Funeral Home, Inc.
3800 S. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Barilone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Domnick Barilone Jr.


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Domnick Barilone Jr. Obituary
Leonard Domnick Barilone Jr.

Phoenix - Leonard Domnick Barilone Jr passed away unexpectedly in San Diego, CA on August 25, 2019.

Leonard was born on June 26, 1982 in Phoenix Arizona and was a long-time resident of Fountain Hills. He attended Fountain Hills High School and the Scottsdale culinary institute.

Leonard is survived by his parents, Ronni Wolfchief and Leonard Barilone Sr.; grandmothers Carol Wolfchief and Delores Barilone; siblings Marcus, Domnick, Anthony, Christina, Kaitlyn, Rick, Mark, Robin & Layla; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Michael.

Visitation will be held at Saturday September 7, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM, followed by funeral service from 11:00-12:00 at Preston Funeral Home, 3800 S Central Avenue, Phoenix. Leonard will be laid to rest at Resthaven East Cemetery on Southern Avenue in Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now