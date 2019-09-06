|
|
Leonard Domnick Barilone Jr.
Phoenix - Leonard Domnick Barilone Jr passed away unexpectedly in San Diego, CA on August 25, 2019.
Leonard was born on June 26, 1982 in Phoenix Arizona and was a long-time resident of Fountain Hills. He attended Fountain Hills High School and the Scottsdale culinary institute.
Leonard is survived by his parents, Ronni Wolfchief and Leonard Barilone Sr.; grandmothers Carol Wolfchief and Delores Barilone; siblings Marcus, Domnick, Anthony, Christina, Kaitlyn, Rick, Mark, Robin & Layla; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Michael.
Visitation will be held at Saturday September 7, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM, followed by funeral service from 11:00-12:00 at Preston Funeral Home, 3800 S Central Avenue, Phoenix. Leonard will be laid to rest at Resthaven East Cemetery on Southern Avenue in Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 6, 2019