1/1
Leonard Francis "Len" Meger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard "Len" Francis Meger

Phoenix - Leonard "Len" Francis Meger, 86, devoted husband and family man, passed away July 3, 2020 at his home in Phoenix, AZ.

Len was born in Buffalo, NY to the late Edmond and Elizabeth Meger. In 1954 he married the love of his life Rose Marie.

He spent two years as an active member of the Army before earning his BS Degree in Business Administration from Arizona State University. He went on to have a long and successful career at Motorola as the Director of Safety. During this time, he was an active member of the American Society of Safety Engineers and Board of Certified Safety Professionals.

He was a founding member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Phoenix, a member of Knights of Columbus and volunteered for many church functions. He was also an active member of Ahwatukee Foothills Senior Association and Pecos Community Center.

Len embodied kindness and devotion.

Len is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rose Marie of Phoenix; and his adoring children: Daughter, Cindy Meger-Ramsey of Charlotte, NC; Daughter, Maureen and her husband Neil Sugai of Phoenix; Son, Allan Meger of Phoenix; Son, Bryan Meger and his wife Katie of Burlingame, CA; 2 grandsons and 3 granddaughters.

A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of donations, the family is asking for your prayers.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved