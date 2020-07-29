Leonard "Len" Francis Meger



Phoenix - Leonard "Len" Francis Meger, 86, devoted husband and family man, passed away July 3, 2020 at his home in Phoenix, AZ.



Len was born in Buffalo, NY to the late Edmond and Elizabeth Meger. In 1954 he married the love of his life Rose Marie.



He spent two years as an active member of the Army before earning his BS Degree in Business Administration from Arizona State University. He went on to have a long and successful career at Motorola as the Director of Safety. During this time, he was an active member of the American Society of Safety Engineers and Board of Certified Safety Professionals.



He was a founding member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Phoenix, a member of Knights of Columbus and volunteered for many church functions. He was also an active member of Ahwatukee Foothills Senior Association and Pecos Community Center.



Len embodied kindness and devotion.



Len is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rose Marie of Phoenix; and his adoring children: Daughter, Cindy Meger-Ramsey of Charlotte, NC; Daughter, Maureen and her husband Neil Sugai of Phoenix; Son, Allan Meger of Phoenix; Son, Bryan Meger and his wife Katie of Burlingame, CA; 2 grandsons and 3 granddaughters.



A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of donations, the family is asking for your prayers.









