Phoenix - Leonard "Lenny" R. James, 65, passed away August 28, 2019 at Sherman Hospice Home in Scottsdale, AZ. He was the husband of Sandy Anderson James. They shared 31 years of marriage together. Lenny was born June 20, 1954 to Woodrow and Margaret James in Detroit, MI. He attended Madison Park Elementary School, Brophy Prep High School and Arizona State University. He was a lifelong employee of Honeywell International working in aerospace engineering. He was very proud of the integral part he played in the International Space Station while working at Kennedy Space Center, Johnson Space Center as well as in Italy, Russia and Germany. He had the unique distinction of having been inside every element of the Space Station with an MDM unit as it was built. In 2006, Len received the NASA GEM Award. He was a longtime member of Christ the King Lutheran Church and All Saints Lutheran Church in Phoenix. Lenny loved cooking, collecting vintage cars and watching car racing. He will be remembered for his intelligence, his work ethic, his kindness, his interest in others' lives and his love of the cabin on the water in Minnesota. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; stepson, Nathan Anderson; mother, Margie James; sister, Jacky (Ric) Alling; sister, Jenny (Danny) Gregory; nephew, James (Melanie) Alling and niece, Rosie Alling. He was predeceased by father, Woody James and his beloved cat, Nellie. The memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 15649 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85022. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity at https://www.habitat.org/, All Saints Lutheran Discretionary Fund and gospaceeducation.org/memorial-scholarship/josh-small. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 4, 2019