Leota E. (Smith) Reasor
Phoenix - March 22, 1929 to February 19, 2019
Leota was the beloved wife of Donald E. Reasor for 67 years, married on June 16, 1951.
Leota was born in Salamanca, NY, the daughter of Manley and Laura (Bonsteel) Smith and the dear sister of the late Delmar Smith.
She was the loving mother of Greg (Afonso) Reasor, Gary (Barbara) Reasor, Sandra (Brent) Johnson-Jacobs and Glenn (Angie) Reasor.
Cherished Grandmother of Tiffany, Jeff, Ryan, Kyle, Grant and Drew and Ewan's devoted Great-Grandmother.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, June 14th @ 1 pm at St. Stephens Episcopal Church
109 S. Barry St. Olean, NY. Immediately following, there will be a graveside service at Green Cemetery in Great Valley, NY.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mi Casa Nursing Center, Mesa, AZ for their loving care.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019