Leroy Dudek, age 83, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in Phoenix. AZ on Saturday, Dec 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 11th at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 9728 West Palmeras Dr., Sun City AZ 85373 at 10am. Leroy was born August 19th, 1936 in East Chicago, IN to Matt and Irene Dudek. He married Therese Gergits on Feb 20, 1960 and they raised 3 children. Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Therese. Leroy is survived by son Keith (Tina), daughters Karen (Mark) and Laura (David), grandchildren Bill, Natalie (Jennifer), Craig (Mishel), Kirk (Rachel), Kevin, Christian, Nicole and Stephanie; and great-grandchildren Mina and Connor. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
