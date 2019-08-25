Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Shephard of the Desert Church
Scottsdale, AZ
LeRoy Herbeck


1923 - 2019
LeRoy Herbeck Obituary
LeRoy Herbeck

Scottsdale - LeRoy Herbeck, 96, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on August 20, 2019. LeRoy was born March 12, 1923 in Madison, WI. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence, the love of his life after 59 years of marriage. He is survived by daughters, Darlene (James) Beck, Patricia (Fred) Mayer, son Randall (MaryLou) Herbeck, eight grandchildren, Alex, Jennifer, Ryan, Kristina, Eric, Katie, Brad and Kelly and eleven great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Shephard of the Desert Church, Scottsdale, on September 4th at 11 :00 a.m. Donations can be made to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation, Inc., 3834 County Road A, Rosholt, WI 54473.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019
