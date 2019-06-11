|
Leslie G. "Lee" Fowler III
New River - Leslie G. (Lee) Fowler III, 61, New River, AZ passed away June 4th, 2019 to be with the Lord and Savior in heaven. Lee was loved and will be missed by his family and many friends.
A service to honor the memory of Lee will be held June 12th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Messinger Pinnacle Peak, 8555 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Lee was born April 23rd, 1958 in Devils Lake, ND, the son of Leslie G. (Bud) Jr. and Eunice (Euny) M. Fowler. Growing up, Lee lived in various cities due to his father's employment, including Dillon, MT, Riverdale, ND, Pojoaque, NM, and graduating from high school in Harvey, ND in 1976.
Lee moved to Tempe, AZ in 1986 after graduating from Paramedic/EMT school in Fargo, ND to start his career that he loved helping many people. After many years serving as a Paramedic, Lee changed career paths to carpentry which he truly enjoyed. Lee was a hard worker and did beautiful work as carpenter. He had a kind heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others when needed. Lee liked to play his guitar and enjoyed a variety of music.
Lee is survived by two sons, Leslie G. (Josh) Fowler IV, AZ, Nathaniel Fowler, AZ and one daughter, Tiffany Fowler, AZ, two sisters, Karla Fowler, Phoenix, AZ and Lori (Dean) Wahl, Elko, NV, a niece, a nephew and wife, one great nephew and one great niece, one aunt, many cousins and dear friends in New River, AZ.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents, paternal and maternal grandparents, two aunts and two uncles.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 11, 2019