Leslie "Les" Wallace Boyce
Scottsdale - Leslie "Les" W. Boyce, 88, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully among family on July 30, 2019. He was born on July 10, 1931 in Clearfield, PA to Raymond Hyskel Boyce (b.1897; d.1934) and Hettie (Patchin) Boyce (b.1981; d.1963), where he was the youngest of 6 children.
At an early age of 7, in 1938, he was given an opportunity to attend Milton Hershey Industrial School where he was a "home Boy". He boarded and lived mainly at the Englewood Farm House for boys while he attended Milton Hershey Industrial School. He graduated from Milton Hershey Industrial School, class of 1949. Les always loved attending the homecomings and visiting with his home boys and family.
Les then attended Hershey Junior College from 1949 to 1951. He transferred to Hofstra College in Hempstead, New York where he graduated in February 1953 earning a degree of Bachelor in Business Administrations.
Les joined the United States Army from September 21, 1953 to September 20, 1955 where he was a Sergeant and received the National Defense Service Medal for his services during the Korean War.
While serving in the Army, Les married Marcella A. Hess on June 28, 1953 in Harrisburg Pennsylvania. Les and Marcella met while attending Hershey Junior College. After the Army, Les went to work for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Pennsylvania and soon afterwards transferred to their office in New Jersey. Les and Marcella made their home in South Brunswick Township in Middlesex County, New Jersey where they raised their 3 children, Michele, Kathleen and Michael.
Les and Marcella had dreamed of moving to Arizona and Les obtained a transfer from Liberty Mutual Insurance to make their dreams come true. In 1974 Les, Marcella, Kathleen and Michael moved to Phoenix, Arizona.
After 25 years of employment with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a Claims Manager, Les decided to branch out and went to work for The Greyhound Corporation in Phoenix AZ, as a Regional Claims Manager from 1979 to 1982. He then received an opportunity to work for Dial Corporation in Phoenix, AZ, where he became the Director of Risk Management. Les was employed with Dial/VIAD Corporation for 15 years. During his Insurance years, Les continued his education and went on to receive his Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter - CPCU; Associate in Risk Management - ARM; and his Associate in Loss Control Management - ALCM Designations, which are all nationally recognized educational programs for the dedicated Insurance professional. Instead of retiring at age 66, in 1997 Les went on to work for Maricopa County, Arizona as their Risk Manager. After 50 years of employment Les finally decided to enjoy retirement in 2000.
In 1993 Les and Marcella designed and built their dream home in Scottsdale, AZ. During his retirement he had a passion for golf and he golfed every day he could with his golfing buddies and many friends. His other passions were traveling and attending amusement parks where he enjoyed riding roller coasters with his grandkids, and hanging out at the beach in Southern California.
Les is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Marcella; daughter Michele Slisky (preceded in death in March 2018), Renee, Edward, Samantha and Zachary; daughter Kathleen Boyce; son Michael (Adria) Boyce, Morgan and Courtney. Plus 6 Great Grandchildren, Tyleranne, Drew, Jackson, Emilee, Chase and Travis. All reside in the Phoenix Arizona area.
He is also survived by his sister Betty (Edwin) Nailor of California; brother Edward (Shirley) Boyce of Maryland; In-laws Ronald (Audrey) Hess of Pennsylvania; Clara Hess of Pennsylvania; and many cherished and loved nieces/nephews.
While his accomplishments were many in his lifetime, his proudest achievement was his love of his family. Les loved and enjoyed life to the fullest every day. Les's eternal smile, laugh, love and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A "Celebration of Life" service for Les will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019. If you would be interested in attending Les's "Celebration of Life" you may email [email protected] and we will respond with more information.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking to make a donation to the following: , website is act.alz.org/donate; or to the Hospice of the Valley, website hov.org/donate/donate-now/
