Lester Everett Jackson
Phoenix - Lester Everett Jackson 6/01/25 - 3/07/20 - 94 years old. Preceded by Wife of 50 years, Dorothy Darlene Stewart-Jackson & Son: Robert David. Survived by - Sisters: Claudine Burns & Virginia Fern Evans. Daughter: Karen Leslie Sayour. Sons: Robin (Vanessa), Lester II (Virginia) & William, 8 Grandchildren & 10 Great Grandchildren. Retired as owner of Lester E. Jackson Construction Co., responsible for many of the longest bridges built thorough out Arizona. WWII Veteran - Army Combat Infantry - Serving in the Western Pacific Campaign 01/1944 - 04/1946 Born in Muldrow, Ok but lived most of his life in Arizona. Loved fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends at Roosevelt Lake and Christopher Creek, where he had cabins. After retirement, enjoyed motor home travel and adventures with his wife and granddaughters. The visitation is scheduled for 11am on Monday, March 16th at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary with the graveside to follow at 12pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020