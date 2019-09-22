|
|
Lester Gardner
- - Lester Gardner passed away at home, on September 12, 2019. Les was 5 days shy of his 66th birthday. He is survived by many friends both in Georgia and Arizona as well as 4 generations of a very loving and close family. Mother - Pat Gardner Valen, Sisters - Pam Clark, Debbie Alcala, and Val Abdelaziz, Nephews - Mo Abdelaziz, Doohan Alcala, and Abe Abdelaziz, Great Nephews and Nieces - Gabriella, Moses, Rocki, Xander, Marlie, Olivia, Amira and Jax. A Celebration of Life BBQ will be held soon.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019