Leticia "Letty" Graham Corona



Gilbert - Leticia "Letty" Graham Corona, 60, of Gilbert, Arizona, passed away on September 20, 2020.



Letty was born in San Jose California on December 9, 1959 to Carlos Graham and Maria "Mary" Pancardo. She attended Presentation All Girls Preparatory High School, graduating class of 1978.



In her professional career, she was most proud of her work as the Program Director for Sun Sounds of Arizona radio. In 2006 she became the Event Coordinator and Student Alumni Scholarship Liaison for the Maricopa County Community Colleges Foundation, retiring in 2016.



Letty loved her family, her friends, to travel and good food. She especially loved bringing family and friends together for a meal. Letty most cherished being a "Nana" to her five grandchildren.



Many will remember Letty for her infectious laugh and slightly dark sense of humor, her enormous heart, her generosity of her time and her ear whenever you needed one. Her natural gift of gab made her easy to work with and endeared her to many.



Letty is survived by her husband Juan Manuel Corona. Children; Jasmine Conrad (Drew), John Corona (Samantha Sue), Marcos Corona (Alicia), and Sasha Flores (William Powell). Grandchildren; Caden Conrad, Finely Conrad, Bohdi Conrad, Everley Corona, and Ophelia Corona.



A celebration of life ceremony will be held on a future date to honor the legacy of love that Letty left. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations made to Sun Sounds of Arizona (2323 W. 14th Street, Tempe AZ 85281), or a scholarship with the Maricopa County Community Colleges Foundation [2419 W. 14th Street, Tempe AZ 85281].









