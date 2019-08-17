Services
Tempe Mortuary - Tempe
405 E Southern Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 967-1643
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Tempe Mortuary - Tempe
405 E Southern Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85282
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lettie Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lettie Jewell Wise

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lettie Jewell Wise Obituary
Lettie, was a wonderful soul who loved her family. A Tempe resident since 1979, Lettie had passions for education, animals, cooking and reading. A graduate of the University of South Florida, Lettie dedicated nearly 30 years at South Mountain H.S. working as a teacher and guidance counselor. She raised and competitively rode horses in her youth; was an excellent, traditional southern cook; amassed a collection of classic and contemporary hard back books; and was a self-taught pianist who played by ear. A Catholic, Lettie practiced her faith at Holy Spirit and St. Andrews Churches.

She is survived by her sons Rustyn, Jeremy, and Michael; her grandchildren, Hayden, Liam and Ricky; her sisters Betty and Hilda; and nieces, nephews, their families and close friends.

Services will be held at Tempe Mortuary on August 23, 2019 at 5:00pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lettie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now