Lettie, was a wonderful soul who loved her family. A Tempe resident since 1979, Lettie had passions for education, animals, cooking and reading. A graduate of the University of South Florida, Lettie dedicated nearly 30 years at South Mountain H.S. working as a teacher and guidance counselor. She raised and competitively rode horses in her youth; was an excellent, traditional southern cook; amassed a collection of classic and contemporary hard back books; and was a self-taught pianist who played by ear. A Catholic, Lettie practiced her faith at Holy Spirit and St. Andrews Churches.
She is survived by her sons Rustyn, Jeremy, and Michael; her grandchildren, Hayden, Liam and Ricky; her sisters Betty and Hilda; and nieces, nephews, their families and close friends.
Services will be held at Tempe Mortuary on August 23, 2019 at 5:00pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019