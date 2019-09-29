|
Lettie Lee Hilton Dressel
Tempe - Lettie Lee Hilton Dressel (nee Fidler), of Tempe, Arizona, passed away on September 25, 2019.
Lettie was born in Allen, Michigan to Clara and Burr Fidler, along with her four brothers, Jack, Mike, Chuck and Jim. Lettie graduated from Quincy High School in Michigan and went on to business college and worked at Federal Mogul. She met and married WW II veteran Charles M. Hilton in 1954, and in the subsequent years became proud parents of Sally, Charles & Thomas Hilton. In 1963, the family moved to Tempe, Arizona. In Tempe, Lettie and family enjoyed the Arizona lifestyle with her weekly bowling league, swimming, desert picnics and hikes. In 1965, Lettie began working at Motorola, in the wafer fab area and as a supervisor. In 1975, Lettie's husband Charles passed away. In 1981, Lettie married David A. Dressel. For over 25 years, they were able to travel extensively in North America, Europe and SE Asia. Lettie enjoyed the motor trips in the USA, Canada, Central Europe, England and Scandinavia.
Lettie was a beautiful, kind, funny and wonderful woman, who always laughed and smiled. An avid walker, she stayed fit her entire life and particularly enjoyed her bowling league and the girlfriends she made over the years. A woman who had style and grace, with the patience of a saint. Lettie leaves behind: husband David, sons Charles and Thomas Hilton, daughter Sally Hilton Wibirt, grandchildren Sierra and Vinny Hilton, daughters-in-law Joelyn and Jom Hilton, son-in-law Scott Wibirt and step-daughters April and Susan. She will be missed beyond words.
A service in her honor will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 3pm at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary, located at 4310 East Southern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042. 602-437-0436. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lettie's name to an Alzheimer research organization of your choice. Please go to www.dignitymemorial.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019