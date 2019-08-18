Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephens Byzantine Catholic Cathedral
8141 N. 16th St.
Phoenix, AZ
Lewis A. Fellin

Lewis A. Fellin Obituary
Lewis A. Fellin

Phoenix - Lewis Amadio Fellin, 95, of Phoenix, AZ passed away August 13, 2019. He was the first of five children born to John S. and Virginia C. (Enama) Fellin in Beaver Meadows, PA.

He served in the US Navy during WWII and attended McCann Business School and the American College of Life Underwriters. After graduation he began a career as an Insurance Agent and District Manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance. Lewis retired in 1989 after 42 years of service. After retirement, he began Lewis Fellin Insurance Agency which he eventually sold and retired again!

Lewis was a kind, knowledgeable, faithful and personable man whose most important thing in life was his family. He also enjoyed baseball, football, fishing and hunting. He was involved with College of Life Underwriters and Christians in Commerce.

Lewis was preceded in death by son John J. Fellin and daughter Bonita L. Bennett. Survived by his wife of 72 years Helen Hospodar Fellin; and five children James Fellin, Paul Fellin, Lisa Brewer, Lewis J Fellin and Gene Fellin as well as sisters Mary Lou Crossley and Virginia Huber; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A Christian Burial Service and Internment will be held at St. Stephens Byzantine Catholic Cathedral, 8141 N. 16th St., Phoenix, AZ at 11:00am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019
