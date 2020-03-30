|
Lewis Dean Dumbauld
Phoenix - Born on November 12, 1922 in Huntington, Indiana, and passed away, surrounded by love, on March 9, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated from high school in 1940 and enlisted in the Navy in 1942 to serve his country during World War II. He was deployed as a tail gunner on a dive bomber in the South Pacific. Lew married his "sweetheart", Ruth, when he returned in 1945. He then continued his education at Purdue University graduating in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Lew and Ruth lived in Wabash, Indiana until 1968 when they moved their family to Phoenix, Arizona. During his long electronics career he was employed by RCA, Deluxe Coils, Wabash Magnetics, New Products Engineering, Hamlin Electronics, and founded Dumbauld & Associates. Lew and Ruth were very active at Crossroads United Methodist Church. They traveled the world on mission projects serving in Mexico, Tonga, the Navajo and Apache Nations, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, and Hawaii. In recent years he enjoyed friends and community at Fellowship Square. Mr. Dumbauld was preceded in death by his wife and is survived by one brother, two sisters-in-law, five children, four daughters-in-law, twelve grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. A memorial service, at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St. Phoenix, AZ, 85020, is pending. Visit www.hansenm.com for condolences. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lew and Ruth's favorite mission, Give Ye Them To Eat in Puebla, Mexico: www.gytte.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020