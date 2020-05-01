Lida V. Kirtley
Lida V. Kirtley, 95, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born in Conroe, Texas on September 19, 1924 to Elbert and Margaret (Harris) White. Her infectious laugh, happy spirit and loving heart will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was a member of the American Legion, and donated to several charitable organizations throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and jigsaw puzzles, but her greatest joy was spending time with friends and family.
Lida was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Margaret (Harris) White; beloved husband Robert "Bob" Kirtley, of 56 years; and her brother Jack (Martha) White. She was survived by niece Lori (Bob) Boller; nephew Jack (Joann) White; great-nieces Jessica, Kasey, Lindsey and Veronica Boller and great-nephew Jeremiah Friest-White and many other loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Chapel of the Chimes, in Glendale, Arizona. She will be laid to rest at Phoenix Memorial Park, next to her loving husband. Lida's generous nature and loving spirit will be missed by many family members and friends. Online condolences can be given at www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com
Lida V. Kirtley, 95, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born in Conroe, Texas on September 19, 1924 to Elbert and Margaret (Harris) White. Her infectious laugh, happy spirit and loving heart will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was a member of the American Legion, and donated to several charitable organizations throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and jigsaw puzzles, but her greatest joy was spending time with friends and family.
Lida was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Margaret (Harris) White; beloved husband Robert "Bob" Kirtley, of 56 years; and her brother Jack (Martha) White. She was survived by niece Lori (Bob) Boller; nephew Jack (Joann) White; great-nieces Jessica, Kasey, Lindsey and Veronica Boller and great-nephew Jeremiah Friest-White and many other loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Chapel of the Chimes, in Glendale, Arizona. She will be laid to rest at Phoenix Memorial Park, next to her loving husband. Lida's generous nature and loving spirit will be missed by many family members and friends. Online condolences can be given at www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 1 to May 6, 2020.