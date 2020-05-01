Lida V. Kirtley
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lida V. Kirtley

Lida V. Kirtley, 95, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born in Conroe, Texas on September 19, 1924 to Elbert and Margaret (Harris) White. Her infectious laugh, happy spirit and loving heart will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was a member of the American Legion, and donated to several charitable organizations throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and jigsaw puzzles, but her greatest joy was spending time with friends and family.

Lida was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Margaret (Harris) White; beloved husband Robert "Bob" Kirtley, of 56 years; and her brother Jack (Martha) White. She was survived by niece Lori (Bob) Boller; nephew Jack (Joann) White; great-nieces Jessica, Kasey, Lindsey and Veronica Boller and great-nephew Jeremiah Friest-White and many other loving family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Chapel of the Chimes, in Glendale, Arizona. She will be laid to rest at Phoenix Memorial Park, next to her loving husband. Lida's generous nature and loving spirit will be missed by many family members and friends. Online condolences can be given at www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 1 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239379297
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved