Services
Memorial Gathering
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
2152 E Adobe St
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lila Thacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lila Ashby Thacker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lila Ashby Thacker Obituary
Lila Ashby Thacker

Mesa - Lila Ashby Thacker, 88, wife of Doral (Ted) Leslie Thacker, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. She lived a full life with many accomplishments. She is loved dearly by her family and friends. Survived by her brother, Kenny Ashby, MD; her 5 children: Sharon Watson, Marilee Masoner, Rhonda Holton, Quinn Thacker, and Vince Thacker; 52 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by Meldrum Mortuary. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at 1 pm, Monday, May 20th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 2152 E Adobe St Mesa, AZ 85213.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.