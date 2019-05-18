|
Lila Ashby Thacker
Mesa - Lila Ashby Thacker, 88, wife of Doral (Ted) Leslie Thacker, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. She lived a full life with many accomplishments. She is loved dearly by her family and friends. Survived by her brother, Kenny Ashby, MD; her 5 children: Sharon Watson, Marilee Masoner, Rhonda Holton, Quinn Thacker, and Vince Thacker; 52 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by Meldrum Mortuary. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at 1 pm, Monday, May 20th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 2152 E Adobe St Mesa, AZ 85213.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 18 to May 19, 2019