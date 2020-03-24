|
Lilia D. Underwood
Mesa - Lilia D. Underwood, 70, returned to a loving Heavenly Father, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was surrounded by her family who were a constant source of support as she courageously battled cancer.
Lil enjoyed a wonderful childhood in Winkelman, Arizona with her parents Genaro and Vera Dorame and her two sisters. She graduated from Hayden High in 1967 where she excelled in academics and enjoyed memories of cheering for her school. She later attended the University of Arizona and gained many lifelong friendships.
Lil was blessed to raise four wonderful children and had a successful career in real estate. In more recent years she and her husband, Gary, enjoyed traveling and spending summers at their home in Pinetop where they valued being outdoors, time on the golf course, and the good company of friends.
A loving wife, mother, and nana, she is remembered for her kind heart, delicious cooking, and beautiful smile. Her greatest legacy is her family.
Lil is survived by many family members including her devoted husband, Gary; Children: Reed Bingham, Michelle (Dusty) Pinckard, Maggie (Cobey) Pile, Leslie (Matt) Turley, Jill (Steve) Ford, Josh (Shelby) Underwood; Sisters: Olivia (Richard) Goodridge, Christine (Robert) Barriga; Her father, Genaro Dorame, who peacefully joined her and God just hours after Lil's passing, and her mother, Vera Dorame; many members of her extended family, and her much adored 17 grandchildren.
A memorial service will held outside on the lawn at Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Mesa, Arizona on March 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Donations can be made in Lil's memory to Hospice of the Valley, hov.org or to The , donate3.cancer.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020