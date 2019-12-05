|
|
Lillian 'Lil' Cohen
Phoenix - On Sunday, November 24, 2019, Lillian 'Lil' Cohen passed away at the age of 95 in Phoenix, Arizona. Lil was born on September 9, 1924 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she grew up as the youngest of five children. At 19, she moved from Wisconsin to enter nurse's training in Chicago, Illinois at Mount Sinai Hospital. During her schooling, Lil became years-long pen pals with Gerald 'Jerry' Cohen, a Marine stationed in the South Pacific. After the war's end and earning her Registered Nurse degree in 1946, Lil became a head nurse, met Jerry in Chicago, and the two got married. They had three children and moved to Arizona in the 80's. Lil enjoyed 44 years with the love of her life, and would live the rest of her days near her children in Phoenix. Lil was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Cohen; her father and mother, Louis and Eva Silberman; and her siblings, James, Rose, and Fan Silberman. She is survived by her sister, Frieda Silberman; her children, Lynn (Mark) Ostreicher, Lois (Greg) Naseman, and Edward (Shari) Cohen; her six grandchildren; and her four great-grandchildren. What brought Lil immeasurable joy was having her family beside her. She kvell-ed (burst with pride, in Yiddish) about her family and celebrated their accomplishments. She'd always say she could never finish all the food on her plate. Yet, before you could even say, "Pass the meatballs", her plate was licked clean. She never took a meal for granted, and eating with her family was arguably one of her favorite things to do. She became notorious for stopping every staff member in the halls of her assisted living home and proudly introducing them to whichever grandchild was accompanying her that day. Lil's laugh, a high-pitched, throaty chuckle that caused her shoulders to bounce up and down, her eyes to squint, and always ended in a prolonged, anticlimactic sigh, kept all those around her laughing. Lil's journey and the unique memories she leaves behind are a testament to the unmatched affection, gentleness, and sincerity that she showed to others. To have known a soul as precious as Lil's is an immense blessing. She will be missed deeply. A private funeral service was held at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. As an expression of sympathy, the family asks memorial contributions be sent to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019