Rosary
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
13720 W. Thomas Rd.
Avondale, AZ
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
13720 W. Thomas Rd.
Avondale, AZ
Lillian G. Duncan Obituary
Lillian G. Duncan

- - Beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother and sister Lillian G. Duncan was welcomed into our Father's loving embrace May 18, 2019.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years Raymond Duncan Sr., children Linda (John), Raymond Jr. (Jennie) and James (Lisa), cherished grandchildren Eriq, Kaitlin, Kristen and Allison.

Her surviving siblings Don, Jimmy, Eddie, John and Norman join us in our sorrow and celebrate the lifeforce that was Lillian G. Duncan.

Born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lillian relocated first to Nevada then Arizona following her marriage to Raymond and his transfer with the Air Force. The bulk of her professional career was spent at Luke Air Force Base as a civil service employee.

She was actively involved in her children's extracurricular school activities whether it be catechism, lector or altar boy involvement in the Church instilling the faith sustaining us now. In addition, she assisted as little league concessionaire along with cub scouts and girl scouts.

A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. with funeral mass at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 13720 W. Thomas Rd., Avondale, AZ 85392. Interment to follow at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ.

A lifelong animal lover, Lillian's family would welcome donations to the ASPCA in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 23, 2019
