Services
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the Menke Funeral & Cremation Center Reception Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Doane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Jean Doane

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian Jean Doane Obituary
Lillian Jean Doane

Phoenix - Predeceased by her husband, George, she enjoyed a long and productive life, giving birth to three loving sons.

She is survived by her sister Lucille, her three loving sons, Charles, David and Randall (Debbie) and David's widow Ruth, three grandchildren, Charity (John), Tiffany, and Michael (Kendra and family), and eight grandchildren, Amber, Brittany, Tommy, Ashley, Mikey, twins Ashton and Austin, and Talon. She was a professional tax accountant since 1962 and a member of the International Accountants Society, The American Society of Women Accountants since 1964. She had her own business for many years, retiring in October of 2019. She will be missed by all of us, friends and relatives alike and her spirit will continue to shine through all of us. A Celebration of Lillian's Life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 1: 00p.m - 4:00p.m., at the Menke Funeral & Cremation Center Reception Hall. Condolences and words of comfort may be left at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Menke Funeral Home
Download Now