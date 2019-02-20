Lillian Jean Doane



Phoenix - Predeceased by her husband, George, she enjoyed a long and productive life, giving birth to three loving sons.



She is survived by her sister Lucille, her three loving sons, Charles, David and Randall (Debbie) and David's widow Ruth, three grandchildren, Charity (John), Tiffany, and Michael (Kendra and family), and eight grandchildren, Amber, Brittany, Tommy, Ashley, Mikey, twins Ashton and Austin, and Talon. She was a professional tax accountant since 1962 and a member of the International Accountants Society, The American Society of Women Accountants since 1964. She had her own business for many years, retiring in October of 2019. She will be missed by all of us, friends and relatives alike and her spirit will continue to shine through all of us. A Celebration of Lillian's Life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 1: 00p.m - 4:00p.m., at the Menke Funeral & Cremation Center Reception Hall. Condolences and words of comfort may be left at www.menkefuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary