|
|
Lillian Lorraine Hamill
Tempe - On December 3rd, 2019, Lillian Lorraine Hamill passed away at her home in Tempe, Arizona. She was 89. She is survived by her son, Tom Hamill, and her daughter-in-law, Diana, both of San Diego, California. The cause was congestive heart failure.
Lillian was married to Thomas "Tommy" Andrew Hamill. Both were from New York, NY. They were married on October 7th, 1951. In 1960, they bought a house in Lake Ronkonkoma, NY, in which they spent the majority of their years together. During their 61 year marriage, which ended with the death of Tommy on January 13th, 2013, they traveled the world extensively, and lived for over five years in The Philippines, where Tommy was employed by the U.S. Navy as a maritime engineer at the Subic Bay naval base.
Lillian was an accomplished water colorist and was prolific in her output. She received numerous awards for her work, and was active in the North Shore Art Guild in Long Island. Lillian's style was described as "neo-primitive" and was admired for its transformation of representational form into its original basis.
She will be greatly missed for her love and creativity.
A private memorial service will be held in San Diego, CA in January 2020.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019