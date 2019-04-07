|
|
Lillian Ryan
Sun City West - Lillian Ryan, 99, passed away 4/3/2019. Born 2/11/1920, in Yuma, CO. to Jacob Zimbelmann and Margaret Ackerman Zimbelmann. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband Leonard Dirks, son John Dirks, all 7 of her brothers, sisters, their respective spouses, and stepson Michael Ryan. In 1964, she married Jerry C. Ryan, and soon moved to Bagdad, AZ, where they remained until retirement and relocation to Sun City West, AZ. She was a devoted and active member of 5 Masonic Organizations, often as their bookkeeper, among other duties. She is survived by Tracy (Mike) Wissman, Gail Ryan, Jacob (Tina) Umlauf, Stephanie (Tim) Bradley, 2 great grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. . Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11am - Sun City Lodge, 18810 N. 107 Ave, Peoria, AZ 85373. She will join Jerry at AZ Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Daughters of the Nile Quaesh #35, General Fund, 5915 E Woodridge Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019