Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Sun City Lodge
18810 N. 107 Ave
Peoria, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Ryan


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillian Ryan Obituary
Lillian Ryan

Sun City West - Lillian Ryan, 99, passed away 4/3/2019. Born 2/11/1920, in Yuma, CO. to Jacob Zimbelmann and Margaret Ackerman Zimbelmann. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband Leonard Dirks, son John Dirks, all 7 of her brothers, sisters, their respective spouses, and stepson Michael Ryan. In 1964, she married Jerry C. Ryan, and soon moved to Bagdad, AZ, where they remained until retirement and relocation to Sun City West, AZ. She was a devoted and active member of 5 Masonic Organizations, often as their bookkeeper, among other duties. She is survived by Tracy (Mike) Wissman, Gail Ryan, Jacob (Tina) Umlauf, Stephanie (Tim) Bradley, 2 great grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. . Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11am - Sun City Lodge, 18810 N. 107 Ave, Peoria, AZ 85373. She will join Jerry at AZ Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Daughters of the Nile Quaesh #35, General Fund, 5915 E Woodridge Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.