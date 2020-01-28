|
Lillie Geneva Hyde
Lillie Geneva Hyde of Phoenix, AZ.
Born to loving parents Joseph Albert Hyde and Minnie Jane Brown on Dec. 30th, 1920, in Cherokee County, OK. My family moved to Arizona for my father's health. I attended Phoenix Union High School. In 1938, I met my husband Gene and we married. We were blessed with two sons, Kenneth Gene and Jerry Ronald. We enjoyed camping, boating, fishing at beautiful "Lake Powell" and square dancing. I worked 22 years in "Washington School District" as Cafeteria Manager. Years ago, my dear friend Vera Humble invited me to join her for a service at "West Minster Presbyterian Church." Here I found friends and love for our precious "Jesus Christ." Survivors include my son Jerry; Grandchildren: Chris (Marcy), Ron (Patty), Laura (Mike), Ken (Nancy), Richard (Alison), and Debbie; 12 Great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; and my Daughter in-Law, Barbara Hyde. I am preceded in death by my loving husband of 65 years, Gene Hyde; both of my parents, Joseph & Jane; my precious son, Kenny; Sister; Hazel; Brothers, Clarence and Forrest; Nephew, Wayne; Nieces: Evelyn, Jean, Stella and Betty. Love you, until we meet again. Please Remember Hospice of The Valley, they have been wonderful to me. The Viewing will be held at Greer Wilson Funeral Chapel, 5921 W. Thomas Rd. Phoenix, AZ on 1-30-2020 from 5 until 8pm. Funeral Services will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4735 N. 19th Ave. Phoenix, AZ on 1-31-2020 at 10am. A Graveside Service will follow at Greenwood Memory Lawn 2300 W. Van Buren Phoenix, AZ, for those wishing to attend. Condolences may be offered at www.greerwilsonchapel.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020