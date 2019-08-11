Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 N. Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix - Lilly Marie Glenn, 78, passed away August 3, 2019. Born in Weymouth, MA. Lilly is preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Glenn. She is survived by her daughter Ann Marie Boone; granddaughters Nicole Johnson and Krystalyn Hurt; great-grandson Ezra Johnson. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Graveside service will be held at 9:00AM Tuesday August 13, 2019 at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix 85024. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019
