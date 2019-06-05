|
|
Lily Hwang
Scottsdale - Doctor Lily Hwang, died peacefully Thursday May 30, 2019, with family by her side. She was 80. She was beloved and respected by her family, friends, and colleagues for a life defined by supreme intelligence, compassion, integrity, and candor. Her intellect was apparent at a young age by ranking number one in college entrance exam in Burma. Thereafter, she attended medical school. Dr. Hwang's career reflected a dynamic professional depth, ranging from her time as pathologist to anesthesiologist to general practice. Throughout her life, she made significant contributions to the lives of her family, friends, colleagues, and patients by sharing her wisdom, mantras, and unique perspective. She was valued as a deeply thoughtful mentor and advisor to many colleagues and friends. Her days were spent gardening, sunning, swimming, nightly-walks and talking to her family and friends. Her infinite wonderment and youthful curiosity continue to be cultivated by her insatiable love for reading, opera, classical music, and the arts. She was known for her generosity, trademark candor, and irreverent sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her husband, a brother, and parents. She is survived by her loving family: three children, five siblings, two sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, and ten nieces and nephews. Private funeral services for family only.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 5, 2019