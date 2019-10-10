|
|
Lily Yuen McCormick
Phoenix - Lily Yuen McCormick, born in Phoenix, AZ on October 24, 1933, died October 4, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. Heart failure claimed her from the ravages of Alzheimer Disease.
Lily graduated from Phoenix College and Arizona State with a degree in accounting. She worked for Goodyear, then joined Charles Graves when he started Western States Tires, before marrying her husband William and moving with him to California. In 1980, this time with her much loved dog Tai Foo, the family returned to Arizona.
Lily is survived by her husband William McCormick , her sister Lucy Yuen. Other survivors are: brother in law Max Love. Nephews: Mark (Judy) Yuen, Gary Yuen, Carl (Joanne) Love, Bing Dong; Nieces: Theresa (Todd) Schultz, Lily Dong, Rose Dong; Great nephews and nieces: Julia Love, David Love, Adriane Schultz, Henry Schultz and William Yuen.
She was kind and considerate and never complained during her long illness. She was loved and admired by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please support the ,Banner Alzheimer Institute (1410 E. Willetta, Phx 85006), Hospice of the Valley (1510 E. Flower, Phx 85014), AZ Humane Society (P. O. Box 90610, Phx 85066). A gathering will be held at Green Acres Cemetary, McKellips and Hayden Road in Scottsdale, on Saturday, Oct. 19, three until five p.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019