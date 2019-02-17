Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ss. Simon & Jude Cathedral
6351 N. 27th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Phoenix - Linda A. Lavin, born August 15th, 1947 raised in Phoenix, Arizona, passed away peacefully Thursday the 14th of February 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Family, faith and football were a staple in Linda's life. She was blessed with many friends throughout the years, and had a love for God, socializing, traveling, playing games and cheering from the stands. Graduated from Ss. Simon & Jude elementary school, Class of 1961 and graduated from St. Mary's High School, Class of 1965.

She is survived by her husband Patrick, her three children Jeanine, Trent & Natalie, four grandchildren, Jessica, Travis, Connor & Jordan, two great-grandchildren, Aiden & Jacob, and preceded in death by her great-granddaughter Ellie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ellie Foundation at www.theelliefoundation.org

Visitation will be held at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Family & friends are invited to celebrate Linda's life at Ss. Simon & Jude Cathedral, 6351 N. 27th Avenue, Phoenix on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. for Funeral Mass, with a reception to follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019
