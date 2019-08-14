|
|
Linda A. Lavin
Phoenix - Linda A. Lavin, born August 15th, 1947 raised in Phoenix, Arizona, passed away peacefully Thursday the 14th of February 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Family, faith and football were a staple in Linda's life. She was blessed with many friends throughout the years, and had a love for God, socializing, traveling, playing games and cheering from the stands. Graduated from Ss. Simon & Jude elementary school, Class of 1961 and graduated from St. Mary's High School, Class of 1965.
She is survived by her husband Patrick, her three children Jeanine, Trent & Natalie, four grandchildren, Jessica, Travis, Connor & Jordan, two great-grandchildren, Aiden & Jacob, and preceded in death by her great-granddaughter Ellie.
"I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave when life is done."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ellie Foundation at www.theelliefoundation.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019