Linda AlbertsAfter a brief illness, Linda Alberts passed away on November 5, 2020. She was 69 years old. Linda will be remembered by all who knew her as kind, loving, and someone who greeted you with a warm smile and a big hug. Linda expressed her love of family and friends with wonderful meals, entertaining, scrapbooking, and making her home welcome and festive, especially for every holiday.Linda is survived by her husband, Mark, children Shauna (Brandon), Ryan (Melanie), and Josh (Sarah), stepchildren Alison (Chris) and Andrew, brother Robert Mautner (Nancy Herman), and grandchildren Aden, Corbin, Emma, Nola, Chase, Jaden, Tyler and Ashley.Due to COVID, a small graveside service was held on November 10, 2020. Donations may be made in Linda's memory to TGen ( TGen.org ).