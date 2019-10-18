|
|
Linda Ann (Williams) Smith
We celebrate the life of Linda Ann (Williams) Smith, born July 28, 1949, in Wichita, Kansas, to Norma McRae Williams and Gene Williams. She moved to Arizona at the age of ten, and loved everything about our wonderful state. She graduated Scottsdale High School in 1967, and soon after met her eventual husband, Fortune Newell Smith, at Mr. Lucky's on Grand Avenue. Their first child, Heather, was born in 1970. Eventually four more followed: Aaron, Elizabeth, Katherine, and Michael Ryan. The Smith family began in central Phoenix and lived for years in old town Scottsdale.
Linda was a full-time mom for many years, but also worked in the medical field at Drs. Zonis, Lanson, and Davis ENT office in Scottsdale for a time. She was employed by the State of Arizona in the Fiduciary Department, later retiring while working at the Arizona State Veterans Home. She was her happiest self while caring for her children. Her best qualities were her uncompromising Faith and Values—which she shared with everyone, including complete strangers-- creating Something out of nothing, and her Tenacity, even when the odds were not in her favor. Linda enjoyed sewing, crocheting and needlepoint…and knowing she had an especially good hand in a card game with friends. She was an avid volunteer, particularly in the area of children's ministry, attending three local churches for most of her life: Phoenix Christian Assembly, Monte Vista Baptist Church and Vineyard Church of North Phoenix. She especially loved holding any baby, caring for them as if they were her own.
Linda was Gentle with her Love and her Touch, and is missed greatly by her family. She is survived by her five children: Heather Richards (Jamey), Aaron Smith, Elizabeth Quadrini (Chris), Katherine Smith (Kortney) and Michael Ryan Smith; her grandchildren, Tyler Richards (Sara), Aly Richards, Sarah Richards, Nick Smith, Stephanie Smith, Ethan Quadrini and Kyle Smith and great-grandchildren, Atlas and Amelia. Linda is also survived by her mother, Norma Folk; sisters Marilyn Schroer (Dean) and Susan Terry, and a step-brother Jim Folk (Tina); as well as 4 nephews and 1 niece.
An Open House Memorial will be held to honor her life at the Pera Club in Tempe, 1 East Continental Drive, from 1 - 3 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Anyone wishing to honor the spirit of Linda's life in any other way is encouraged to Pay It Forward, in the form of any sort of kindness or contribution to a worthwhile project, people group or charity.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019