Linda Castillo
Phoenix - Linda Castillo entered into eternal life in her home in Goodyear, Arizona on Friday November 1, 2019. Linda, a native of Roswell, New Mexico and brought to Phoenix in 1947 by her parents Manuel and Tita. She lived in the Phoenix area all her life and was a homemaker and also worked part time for Arizona State University athletics and The Arizona cardinals as an event ticket taker. She is survived by her husband, George Castillo married for 50 years, her son Michael, and Daughter Deborah, a brother Eddie Avila(Marti). She is proceeded in death by 2 brothers Pedro Avila and Cipriano Vigil. Visitation will be at St. Mary's Basilica 231 N 3rd St Friday November 8, 2019 at 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial will be at St Mary's Basilica on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 10 am with interment at St. Francis Cemetery immediately following. There will be a light luncheon reception at St. Mary's Basilica at the conclusion of services. In Lieu of flowers the family asks donations to Hospice of the Valley or The Muhamad Ali Parkinson's Foundation or St. Mary's Basilica.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019