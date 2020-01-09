Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Shaleen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Deniece Shaleen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Deniece Shaleen Obituary
Linda Deniece Shaleen

Avondale - Linda Deniece Shaleen (Olson, Justice), died of natural causes on December 12, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona at the age of 68. Linda was born in Whittier, California, on October 7, 1951 to James Collier and Edith Alene Shaleen. Linda was divorced, after marriages to Mike Olson and Ken Justice, respectively. Linda is survived by three daughters: Jenai Olson, Nicola and Angela Justice and brother James Collier Shaleen Jr. Linda is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Nick Olson, Dylan Justice, Tyler Kelly, Jake Grammatico, Avery Flores and Ethan Flores. Linda was first raised in Pico Rivera, California and later in Lone Pine, California, where her parents are buried. Linda was cremated on December 18, 2019 and her ashes remain with her daughter Angela.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -