Linda Deniece Shaleen
Avondale - Linda Deniece Shaleen (Olson, Justice), died of natural causes on December 12, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona at the age of 68. Linda was born in Whittier, California, on October 7, 1951 to James Collier and Edith Alene Shaleen. Linda was divorced, after marriages to Mike Olson and Ken Justice, respectively. Linda is survived by three daughters: Jenai Olson, Nicola and Angela Justice and brother James Collier Shaleen Jr. Linda is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Nick Olson, Dylan Justice, Tyler Kelly, Jake Grammatico, Avery Flores and Ethan Flores. Linda was first raised in Pico Rivera, California and later in Lone Pine, California, where her parents are buried. Linda was cremated on December 18, 2019 and her ashes remain with her daughter Angela.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020