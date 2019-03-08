|
|
Linda Edith Turner
Chandler - TURNER, Linda Edith Turner of Chandler, passed away on March 3, 2019. She was born July 30, 1944 in Chicago, IL. She had a zest for life. Linda's greatest pleasures were playing with her grandchildren, hiking in the mountains, playing the harp, and expanding her collection of clocks. Linda dedicated her life to helping others. She had a lengthy career as the volunteer coordinator for Hospice Family Care. Linda is survived by her husband Edward; her son Joe and his wife Lindsey; daughter Jennifer Patti; her grandchildren, Madison Sullivan, Joey Patti, and Emily Patti; her niece Dawn Zachman and grandniece Drake Zachman. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Anita Olson. Visitation will be held at Saint Maria Goretti Roman Catholic Church, 6261 N. Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250, Sat. March 9, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. Online Memorial and Guestbook available at www.greenacresmortuary.net.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 8, 2019