Linda Jane Long
Mesa - Linda Jane Long was born on February 27, 1940 in Indianapolis, Indiana and went to be with her Lord on June 17, 2020. At the age of 10 her family made the move to Scottsdale, Arizona which is where she met the love of her life Chuck Long. She and Chuck attended Scottsdale High School where they dated and eventually married on September 4,1959. Linda's priorities in her life were her family and her faith. She and Chuck raised their two children, Lori and Alan in the Lutheran faith, attending King of Glory Lutheran Church for over 45 years. They were both very active with the youth group during their children's middle and high school years with many gatherings being held at their Tempe home. Linda loved attending bible studies and faith conferences and was an active part of the ladies prayer circle. She stayed home to raise her family and as her children got older she spent time working with her parents in their insurance agency. Linda was an avid reader and enjoyed travelling whenever she was given the opportunity. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her love of Christmas and holidays. She took great joy in decorating her home for gatherings with family and friends. Her family loved her annual gifts of Christmas ornaments which fill their trees with wonderful memories. Many newlyweds were also gifted with a box of ornaments for their first Christmas tree. Linda was the oldest of four children and took the role of caregiver among her family and friends very seriously. She was always there to offer help and support no matter what the circumstance or need. This included her volunteer work with the church and in hospitals with pet assisted therapy. Linda will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves her legacy with her husband of 60 years, Charles (Chuck) Long, her two children Lorene (Lori) Hollomon (Mike) and Alan Long (Robin), grandchildren Michael Long (Meghan), Brandon Hollomon (Jessica) and Alex (AJ) Long, six great-grandchildren, brother William (Bill) Huddleston (Paula) and sisters Janice Chaitkin (Anton) and Kip Mello (Kent). She was preceded in death by her parents William (Bill) and Florence Huddleston and her in-laws, Paul and Dorothy Long. A viewing will be held at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale on Thursday evening, June 25th from 5-7 pm. Services will be for immediate family on Friday with a Celebration of Life to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.