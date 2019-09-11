Services
Linda Jean (Fluhrer) Gulley


1953 - 2019
Linda Jean (Fluhrer) Gulley Obituary
Linda Jean (Fluhrer) Gulley

Phoenix - Linda Jean (Fluhrer) Gulley passed away unexpectedly on September 8, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1953 in Newport, Rhode Island to Raymond and Myra Fluhrer and was the eldest of five girls. She spent much of her childhood in Philadephia, PA before moving to Willingsboro, NJ. Just before her senior year in high school, the family moved West to Tucson, AZ and later settled in Phoenix. Though she lived in the desert, Linda never lost her love of the ocean. She was spirited and tenacious and always willing to lend a hand or voice to those who needed it. She worked as a florist, a manager of shipping and receiving, a hostess, a home improvement specialist and a sales associate and had an immense talent for home decorating and the most amazing green thumb. There was no challenge she wasn't willing to take on or skill she wasn't willing to learn. Linda is preceded in death by parents Raymond and Myra Fluhrer and grandsons Jeremy and Robert Wild-Fairbairn. She is survived by daughters Deanna (Arnulfo) Lowe and Sharon (Jerry) Black, grandchildren Jaclyn (Nathan) Hill, Jacob Wild-Fairbairn, Alexis Lowe, Joseph Black, Jason Black and Jenna Black and by great-grandchildren Carson and Mackenzie Hill along with sisters Susan (Thomas) Collier, Kimberly (Donald) Remillard, Vikki (Chris) Presmyk and Kristina Gates. She adored her family and is truly missed. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381 at 1:00 p.m. with internment to follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery. To share memories please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 11, 2019
