Linda Jean Thorson
Phoenix - Linda Jean Thorson, 63, of Phoenix passed away on 12/8/19. Linda was born in Phoenix, Arizona on December 2nd, 1956 to Loretta and Peter Morris. She attended Maryvale High School. Linda worked for Rubbermaid in Goodyear for many years before her accident & enjoyed the traveling it included. She loved God & going to church. She most of all loved spending time with her family and seeing her grandkids. Linda also loved all her friends and staff at Haven Healthcare where she resided the last 25 years. Linda is survived by her mother Loretta, husband Michael, children Michelle (Mark), Eric (Janene), and Stephanie (Brian). Also survived six of her brothers (Alan, Eugene, Richard, Gary, James, Daniel), and six sisters (Diana, Susan, Nancy, Marianne, Janet and Barbara). She has seven living grandchildren, one in heaven with her (Issac). She was also preceded in death by her father Peter, brother Ray, beloved in-laws, her nephew Ryan, grandparents. Memorial services will be held at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services 6901 W Indian School RD. on Friday, December 20th at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in Linda Thorson's name to MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019