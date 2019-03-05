|
Linda Kay "Chan" Chandler Verges
Cont. - To further enhance her Spencer community, Linda worked with the TRIAD, a program of the Oklahoma Sheriff's Office, to initiate the Spencer Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT) council. TRIAD is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff's office, local police departments and senior citizens working together to reduce and prevent crimes against seniors. Linda was also a member of the 1889er Society and the Oklahoma Historical Society, as well as the national Chandler Family Association. She attended Chandler Family reunions across country and worked tirelessly to research and engage with Chandler relatives. Linda was an avid reader, and kept up with her "me-time" weekly visits to the library and attended various library events as routine. She enjoyed cooking and baking in her spare time as well, and shared recipes with friends as well as writing to the "Swap Shop" by Melba Lovelace of the Oklahoman newspaper. With her caring and positive outlook, Linda sought to help where she could and ensure possibilities were recognized if not realized to improve the community. She was a self-less, considerate and dependable friend to many. Linda's desire to make a difference wherever viable guided her throughout her life. Linda was an exceptionally caring and intelligent person whose remarkable influence and endearing spirit remains steadfast for one and all.
Linda is survived by her husband of 53 years, Stephen; daughter, Michelle and son-in-law, Raad, of Denver CO; and double-cousin John William Chandler and his wife Paulette Chandler. She is preceded by her father Charlie Francis Chandler, December 25, 1992, and her mother La Donia Keith Coffman Chandler, June 4, 1995.
A Celebration of Life Open House is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Spencer Senior Center, 8302 NE 36th St, Spencer, OK 73084, behind the Spencer Police Station and Fire Station, at NE 36th Street and Spencer Road. Look for the purple balloons and streamers along NE 36th Street. Mom wanted a party rather than a somber event. She was always a kid at heart. Celebrating her with loving family and friends and memorable stories is how we will honor her.
Linda donated her body to the University of Oklahoma (OU) Willed Body Program.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made either
to the OU Willed Body Program in memory of Linda K. Verges; OU Willed Body Program BSEB-100, P. O. Box 26901, Oklahoma City, OK 73126-0901; or to the Spencer Historical Society and Museum, P. O. Box 394, Spencer, OK 73084.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 5, 2019