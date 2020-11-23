1/1
Linda Lane Umble (Winnie), age 74, went home to Jesus on Wednesday November 18, 2020. She was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan on June 6, 1946, a daughter of the late Merrill (Bud) Lanker Sr. and Gertrude Lanker. Linda is held in loving memory by her son, Lance Umble and his wife Aimee, daughter, Dana Graham and her husband John, sister Nancy Bryan, grandchildren Carter, Colton, Brynlee, Channing, Carson, Keira, Rick, Sienna and her husband Justin, Phoebe and Emilio, great grandchildren, Nash, Olive, Ruby, Millie and Izzy and a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents as well as her sister Marilyn Meitz and her brothers Brian Lanker and Merrill Lanker Jr. Winnie, as she was adoringly referred to by her grandchildren moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1957. She attended Sunnyslope High School and graduated from the UofA and then had an illustrious 40 year nursing career. Winnie married Dennis Umble from Atglen, PA in 1969. Winnie was a loyal, devoted, selfless and (sometimes) stubborn woman. Winnie loved her children and grandchildren with all of her heart and lived for those moments when she could see them on the playing fields. She was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord passionately and began each daily devotional with "God woke me up today". God has now taken you home to be with Him mom. We love you so much and can't wait to see you again someday. A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday December 8th at 10:00am at Christ's Church of the Valley located at 7007 W. Happy Valley Rd. Peoria, AZ 85383. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Make A Wish Foundation.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
