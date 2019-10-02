|
|
Linda Lee Larsen Myers White
Sun Lakes - Linda Lee Larsen Myers White passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, in Sun Lakes, Arizona. She was born Aug. 21, 1940, in Brigham City, Utah, to Leland Lars Larsen and Virginia Forsgren.
She spent most of her life in Brigham City, attended Box Elder schools and graduated from Box Elder High School. She attended La Salle University. Her father, being a horticulturist, named the Lindalicious strawberry after her.
In 1961 she married Robert H. Myers and into the Air Force family. She lived and traveled all over the world. After the passing of Robert Myers, she married James W. White in 1985. She was active in the Brigham City Country Club, Daughters of Utah Pioneers, and continued traveling the world. Later she and Jim moved to Arizona where she was a member of the Red Hat Society, supporter of the World Wildlife Fund, African Wildlife Fund, an avid bridge player, and enjoyed the retired life.
Surviving are her children: Cynthia M. Myers, London E. Stokes, Corinne L. Myers, David W. White, and Marcelene G. Cook; grandchildren: Conrad R. and Ryker H. Myers, Britain A., Alexandria X., and Holland B. Stokes, Rae I. and Einin L. Feeney, Ciera N., Ryan W., and Laura A. White, Zachary S. Laird, and Nicholas Cook.
Preceded in death by her sons: Robert H. Myers II and Michael N. Myers; husbands: Robert H. Myers and James W. White; grandson: Christopher R. Stokes; sisters: Camille Huggins and Pauline Crooks; parents: Leland L. and Virginia Larsen.
Grave site services with interment of ashes, will be held on October 18th at 2:00pm in the Brigham City Cemetery. In leu of flowers the family has set up a Go Fund Me page to help with travel expenses: Gofundme.com/1rp5k0hq40
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019