Linda Lee Slone
With her loving family at her bedside, Linda Lee Slone died peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020, at her home in Linden, Arizona just outside of Show Low from complications of rheumatoid arthritis. She was 83 years old. Linda was born on Saturday, June 12, 1937, in Prescott, Yavapai County, Arizona to her parents, the late Charles Elmer and Josephine (Cook) Lamb. She was an only child and had a deep and abiding love for her parents.
She was a graduated member of Prescott High School's Class of '55. She then went on to study at Arizona State University in Tempe where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education and later, received her Masters Degree in Counseling. She married her forever sweetheart, George Alvin Slone on December 29, 1956. To their union, four incredible sons were born. Each one brought tremendous joy and happiness to her. She and George reared their sons into becoming independent, responsible and successful men. Each of their sons learned many of life's values by emulating the example their parents had set for them.
In her younger years, Linda taught school at Broadmor Elementary and later continued teaching at McKemy Junior High, both in Tempe. After several years of dedicated service to her students, Linda retired from teaching and embarked on a new career in counseling. She owned and operated C.A.R.E. Associates in Scottsdale. In 1997, Linda and George moved to Linden (just outside of Show Low). Shortly thereafter, she opened Mountain Care Counseling in Show Low. She loved living in the White Mountains and hers was a familiar face to many who lived there. Linda was one of the founding board members of the Show Low Youth Foundation; a cause, about which, she was most passionate.
In February of 2009, Linda's world was turned upside down when her husband, of 54 years, passed away. Though grief-stricken and heartbroken, Linda carried on and continued to bless the lives of everyone around her. Even while suffering through the pains of rheumatoid arthritis, Linda was never one to complain of her discomfort and, in fact, she always said that she "felt great!" A true lady, in every sense of the word, she was genuine and kind and she was happy to be around others. Her colleagues, clients, friends and family can all attest to the fact that she spent her life in selfless service to countless others whom were in desperate need of someone's love and concern. Truly, she was the answer to many prayers and she will be missed a great deal by all.
Linda is survived by her 4 sons: Bob (Catherine Moxley) Slone of Mesa, Rick (Julie) Slone of Linden, Kevin (Leslie) Slone of Linden, Mark (Vicki) Slone of Show Low; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will begin 12 Noon, Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Show Low Cemetery where her urn will be laid to rest alongside her husband. Immediately following the inurnment service at the cemetery, family and friends are invited to continue in Linda's celebration by gathering at Show Low's Archibeque Park, near the corner of 5th Street and Hall Street (right behind the fire department). Please bring your chairs to the cemetery and to the park for your comfort and, remember that SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED and the CDC also recommends face masks, for the wellbeing of all.
Memorial contributions in her name to The White Mountain Hospice Foundation: P.O. Box 1975, Lakeside, AZ 85929 or to The Show Low Youth Foundation: 1950 N. 22nd Avenue, Show Low, AZ 85901
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com