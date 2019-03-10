Services
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- University Chapel
3529 East University Drive
Mesa, AZ 85213
(480) 830-4105
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Bunker's University Chapel
3529 E. University Dr.
Mesa, AZ
Resources
- - Linda Leigh Oliver, born August 10th, 1947, left this world into the next on Sunday, March 3, 2019. There to meet her were her parents Richard and Detta Oliver and son Jordan Gauthier. Left to carry on are her devoted husband Rudy Seliskar, daughter Julie (Gauthier) Reymond, Sean Reymond and granddaughters Sydney and Camryn Reymond. After teaching for 32 years in Montreal, Canada, she contributed her incredible talents as a behavior health specialist and passionate teacher in the Mesa community. Known for her compassion and dedication to others, she will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM, at Bunker's University Chapel, 3529 E. University Dr., Mesa on Friday, March 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers a donation may be sent to the MPN Research Foundation (Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Network). Visit www.bunkerfuneral.com for further information.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019
