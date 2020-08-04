Linda (McCullough) Mead
Linda Nanette Mead (McCullough) passed away on July 22nd, 2020 after a brief and intense battle with the COVID-19 virus. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on May 15, 1946 to Hugh and Maxine (Fry) McCullough. She grew up in Midland, Texas, graduating from Midland High School in 1964. She attended the University of Texas at Austin where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and graduated in 1968 with a BS degree in English and Education. She later earned a MA in Adult Education from Northern Arizona University, and completed post-graduate work at UCLA and Pepperdine in California. In 1969, she married Richards M. Mead, Jr. and in 1984, they moved from Los Angeles to Mesa, AZ.
Linda taught school for many years, from junior high through college classes, in California and Arizona. While living in California, she worked 17 years for the Los Angeles Unified School District and later worked in Arizona, serving as the Adult Education and Family Literacy Director for Mesa Public Schools. In retirement, Linda continued to teach part time at Chandler Gilbert Community College, and as a certified trainer with the National Center for Family Literacy, where she provided consulting and training for the Arizona Department of Education and other family and adult education programs all over the United States. She also volunteered her time teaching ESL and Citizenship Preparation classes to help immigrants learn English and prepare to become American citizens. She led her Adult Sunday School class as their teacher for over 30 years. People who knew her know how passionate she was about adult education and family literacy, and many were inspired by her dedication to help under-educated adults to reach their full potential.
She was recognized with many honors throughout her career, but her two proudest were being chosen as a Community Hero and Olympic Torch Bearer in 1996, as the torch-run passed through Phoenix on its way to the Atlanta Olympics, and also being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award through AZ Department of Education and the Arizona Association for Lifelong Learning. Linda is survived by her children, Richards Merrill Mead III (Rick) of Mesa; Erin Kate Mead of West Orange, NJ; brother Bob McCullough (Kathy) of Sea Island, GA; sister Mary Kay Gray (Ken) of El Paso, TX; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews whom she adored. Her sense of humor, positivity, and love will be missed by many. Please make donations to American Cancer Society
, Grace United Methodist Church, or a charity of your choice
. Notes may be sent to the family at 3134 E. McKellips, Unit 150, Mesa, AZ 85213. A memorial service will be held once the family's final plans have been settled during this difficult pandemic.