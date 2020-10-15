1/
Linda Ohmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Ohmer

Show Low - On Monday October 5, 2020 Linda Ohmer of Show Low AZ passed away suddenly at the age of 66. Linda will be forever remembered by her sister Robin, brother Ted, extended family and dear friends. Linda is predeceased by mother Irene, father Carl, and brother Richard. Memorial donations in memory of Linda may be made to Pet Allies Animal Shelter, 1181 Thornton, Show Low, AZ 85901. "Our life...finds good in everything" W. Shakespeare




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved