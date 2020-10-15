Linda Ohmer



Show Low - On Monday October 5, 2020 Linda Ohmer of Show Low AZ passed away suddenly at the age of 66. Linda will be forever remembered by her sister Robin, brother Ted, extended family and dear friends. Linda is predeceased by mother Irene, father Carl, and brother Richard. Memorial donations in memory of Linda may be made to Pet Allies Animal Shelter, 1181 Thornton, Show Low, AZ 85901. "Our life...finds good in everything" W. Shakespeare









