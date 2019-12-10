|
Linda Rae Hendrickson
Phoenix - Born March 12, 1951 and passed away 12/6/2019. She was raised in Lodi, CA. and moved to Phoenix at the age of 18. She spent 17 years working for a pharmaceutical company, 3 years for John C Lincoln Hospital and 17 years for Data Center of Arizona all as a data entry specialist. She enjoyed sewing and knitting, belonged to the group Sew & So's who donate handmade stuffed animals and blankets to hospitals throughout the valley. She leaves behind her husband Kenneth Hendrickson, son Daniel Enzi of Goodyear, her daughter Kelli Moore of Phoenix, and her beloved dog Lucy. She will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held 1/4/2020 at 2:00 pm at the Church of Christ 3750 W. Union Hills, Phoenix AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019