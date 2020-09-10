Linda Reynolds



Peoria - Linda Reynolds, self-proclaimed Queen of the Bleeping Universe, passed away at the age of 67 in Peoria, Arizona on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 after battling cancer. She was born in Tyler, Texas on July 31, 1953 to Robert and Jennie (Hagan) Swann and was the oldest of three children. Robert was in the military so they moved often but the family settled in Arizona when Linda was a teenager. In 1977 she married Dennis Reynolds and they had two daughters, Lacy and Kristina. Linda devoted her career to caring for seniors. She started a caregiving company that is still in business decades later.



Linda lived life to the fullest and made friends with everyone she met. Her kind heart was her greatest quality. She loved traveling, movie popcorn, and spending time with family and friends. She could often be found closing down a parking lot with her Ya-Ya Sisters. She was always seen wearing purple and a set of lashes.



Linda belonged to many clubs and groups. She was a former member of the Phoenix Rotary 100 Club. As a member of the Red Hat Mama's of Arizona she enjoyed social gatherings and traveling to conventions. She was known as Queenie to the motorcycle community and she loved riding her custom red and purple trike with the Medieval Maidens Motorcycle Club.



Linda was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her former husband Dennis Reynolds, daughters Lacy and Kristina Reynolds, sister Mary Ann Holtzen, brother Bob Swann and wife Paula, nieces and nephews, and many animals. She will be greeted at Rainbow Bridge by her horses, dogs, goats, birds, chickens, rabbits, a snake, and two annoying gerbils.



There are no plans for a funeral service. A party will be thrown in her honor at a later date.









