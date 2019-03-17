|
|
Linda Rose Druse
Phoenix - Linda Rose Druse, 71 years old, passed on December 5, 2018. She was born on August 12, 1947 in Tempe, AZ. to John Lansing Kenson and Rosie Gail Kenson (Hyslope). She graduated from Cortez High School in 1965. She attended Maricopa Community College and studied business administration. She is survived by her husband Ron, son Bryan Toone, granddaughter Lauren Toone, Phoenix, son Michael Sean Druse, Manassas VA. Sisters: Sally Schwartz, Phoenix, Sharon and Steve Soltis, Blairsville, PA, Karen and Joe Bozman, Palm Desert, CA. She is further survived by many cousins, nephews, nieces, great nephews/ nieces all around the country. Linda and Ron were together for 45 years and enjoyed love, laughter, travel and adventure at every opportunity. She made 23 cruises with family, friends and a special group of girls she called "Women on Water- WOW". Her sense of humor and laughter were simply contagious. She was a 25 year cancer survivor and fought a valiant battle to the end. She taught many of us the true definition of strength. Our special thanks to Hospice of the Valley and Brookdale, Desert Ridge long term care. You were truly special to the entire family and to her. In her life she worked for major technology companies in administration and as engineering secretary. In 1984 she and Ron partnered with his family and bought the "Lido" bar in Prescott and sold in 1991. She truly loved that time in her life and the many lifelong friends that she made. Upon return to Phoenix, she eventually went to work for "R&D Specialty Manco (aerospace machining) for John and Sue Bloom as Accounting and HR manager. She retired in 2014 after 20 years. The last few years before retirement, John and Sue showed true compassion and friendship doing everything possible for her in her fight against cancer. I am truly thankful to them. There will be a celebration of life for Linda on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 1:30 to 4:30 at American Legion Post 107, 20001 N. Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix. She wanted a good party with her friends. Bring a smile and some laughter.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019